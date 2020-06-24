Cooper, C.A.

C.A. Cooper left this world to join his father, Charles A. Cooper, mother, Carol L. Cooper and brother, Calvin Cooper, on March 12, 2020, at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver. Born June 30, 1954, in Seminole, Texas, he was raised in numerous mid-western states, finishing his schooling at North Platte High School in North Platte, where he always called home. C.A. entered the U.S. Navy and served as a fireman aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, seeing action during the Vietnam War. His working life was spent in the construction industry centered in the Midwest, as well as being a small business owner. Retiring from Iron Workers Union Local 21 of Lincoln, he moved to Crato, Brazil. C.A.'s last years were spent assisting in the education of the underprivileged children in Brazil, of which he had been a sponsor for many years. C.A. leaves behind brothers, Jerry of Maxwell and Clint of Johnstown, Colorado; daughters, Lindsay Blackburn of Sacramento, California and Tarah Johnson of Omaha; uncle, Russell Howe and aunt, Diane Dixson, both of Illinois; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, from California to Illinois. Among his many dear friends of Brazil is the special Mrs. Natialia Lobo Barbosa of Crato, Brazil. "All we can hope for at life's end is that we have left this world a little better place than we found it." An informal graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Floral Lawns Cemetery.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.