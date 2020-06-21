Cooper, Nondus Jean

Nondus Jean Cooper, 88, of North Platte, died May 1, 2020, at North Platte Care Center. She was born Dec. 4, 1931, to James and Bertha (Newman) Swan in Beatrice. Jean graduated from North Platte High School in 1950. She married William L. Cooper on Sept. 2, 1962. She loved music of all kinds, dancing and fishing. Jean loved people and, just like her father, "no one was a stranger." Jean was a member of Eagles Auxiliary No. 2839, Moose Auxiliary No. 638, American Legion Auxiliary and Water Lilly's Aquacize Class. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William H. Swan, Donald H. Swan and James Vernell Swan; and grandmother, Emelia Newman. Survivors include her husband, William L. Cooper; stepchildren, Rocky (Brenda) Cook, Monte (David) Cook, Robin (Jerry) Patterson; six step-grandchildren; 27 step-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Eagles Auxiliary. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
