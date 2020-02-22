Carol L. Cornelius, 83 Carol L. Cornelius, 83, of Cozad, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at the Cozad Community Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Roger Daum and Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

