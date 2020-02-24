Cornelius, Carol

Carol Cornelius, 83, of Cozad, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Cozad Community Hospital. Carol Lea Bennett was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Nebraska City to Robert J. and Alta (Lewis) Bennett. She received her RN degree from Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in 1957, where she began her nursing career. Carol married Bob Cornelius in August, 1957. The couple was blessed with five children, Jeff, Dan, Dave, Lisa and Smokey. Carol went on to work at Cozad Community Hospital, Central Plains Home Health and Hospice, and worked the remainder of her career as the Director of Nursing at Cozad Community Hospital. She was inducted into the Cozad Hospital Foundation Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2004. She enjoyed tennis, gardening, canning, crafting and playing bridge. Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was serving the Lord, spending time with family, friends and her Bible study group. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and siblings, Robert, Dave and Katherine. Survivors include her sister, Diana (Larry) Simer of Murray, Utah; children, Jeff (Susie) Cornelius of Cozad, Dan (Derry) Cornelius of Cozad, Dave (Deb) Cornelius of Lincoln, Lisa Cornelius of Bellingham, Washington, and Smokey (Deb) Cornelius of Cozad; grandchildren, Erin, Megan, Brynn, Daniel, Haley, Jack, Molly and Abby; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Dodson, Maddux, Lincoln and Nora; dear friend, Michelle Pinkelman; and many others. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastors Roger Daum and Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery.
Service information
10:30AM
1515 Avenue B
Cozad, NE 69130
