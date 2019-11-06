Cosmo Daniel Contreras Jr., 44, of North Platte passed away Nov. 3, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Cosmo was born on June 19, 1975, in North Platte to Cosmo Sr. Contreras and Deborah Archuletta Navarrete.
Cosmo graduated form North Platte High School in 1993. He moved to Lincoln and attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and later Mid-Plains Community College. He worked various jobs, most recently in maintenance at the Platte River Mall.
He will be remembered as a loving son and family member. Fishing, music, playing cards, the Nebraska Huskers and the Steeler football teams were some of the things he enjoyed. He never knew a stranger and loved to talk to anyone! He was a very humble man who always thought of others. Cosmo loved to be around his friends, was very intelligent and had a great memory. His faith was strong, and he was very loyal and respectful toward his elders, having a special relationship with his Archuletta grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Josephine Contreras; grandmother, Josiephine Archuletta; uncle, Raymond “Tony” Contreras; and a cousin, Orlando Trujillo.
Survivors include his parents, Cosmo Contreras Sr. of North Platte and Deb (Johnny) Navarrete of North Platte; siblings, Johnathan Navarrete of North Platte; sister, Angelia J. (Douglas) Contreras-Keen of Denver; grandfather, Johnnie Archuletta of North Platte; aunts and uncles, Phillip (Betty) Archuletta of Gladstone, Missouri, Rick (Rita) Archuletta of North Platte, Cecelia B. Riley of Lexington, Rachel M. Ruiz of North Platte, and Mario V. Contreras of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.