Craig Clinton Broge, 59, of Sutherland, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Craig was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Sutherland to Foster and Gertrude (Rose) Broge.
He graduated with the Sutherland class of 1978 and attended and graduated from Mid-Plains Community College with a degree in welding. On Oct. 4, 1980 he married Lori Van DeWater in Sutherland. Craig drove a semi with the family business for many years before going to work for NPPD, continuing until his health deteriorated. He stayed strong physically and mentally while enduring many health issues. He loved to golf and was on the board of the Oregon Trail Golf Course. He and Lori owned and operated the Quality Lawn Care lawn mowing business in Sutherland for the last 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Lori of Sutherland; sister, Janice Goosey of North Platte; mother-in-law, Nita Van De Water of Sutherland; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oregon Trail Golf Course. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. The family would also like to encourage organ donation to enhance the lives of others.
Cremation was chosen and there will be a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Oregon Trail Golf Course with the Rev. Mark Baldwin officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
