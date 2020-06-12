Crankshaw, Ernest F. "Ernie"

Ernest F. "Ernie" Crankshaw, 91, of North Platte, passed away June 10, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born to Ernest Sr. and Neva (Burns) Crankshaw on May 27, 1929, in Orleans, Michigan, and grew up in Ionia, Michigan. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Olson on July 18, 1959, in Chadron. The couple lived in Belding, Michigan; Chadron and Alliance before moving to North Platte to run Allied Olson's Moving and Storage. After retiring, he opened Ernie's Tropical Fish & Pet Shop in 1979, which was open until 2012. Ernie entered the United States Army on Jan. 9, 1951, serving during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Dec. 15, 1952. He was a member of the American Legion and the Berean Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; and brother, Robert Crankshaw. Ernie is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Rich) Lobbezoo of Michigan and Debra Edwards of North Platte; son, David (Jerrilyn) Crankshaw of North Platte; grandchildren, Matthew Edwards of North Platte, Jamie (Nate) Moog of Gothenburg, Josh Crankshaw of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jestynne Crankshaw of North Platte, Chris (Michele) Bookie and Chad (Angie) Bookie; great-grandchildren, Lyllianna, Lilly, Kyleah, Macilynn, Axyl and Trypp. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the Berean Church in North Platte with Pastor John Stone officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors provided by the North Platte Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
