Craven, San Juanita "Juany"

San Juanita "Juany" Craven, 53, of North Platte, passed away March 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 17, 1966, in Winters, Texas, to Trinidad and Irene (Ruiz) Rodriquez. San married Craig Craven on March 6, 2002, in North Platte. Together they made their home in North Platte and raised two children, Joana and Pedro. She enjoyed going on walks, watching her novelas and listening to music. Her main love was her grandchild, Carter, who was the center of her universe. San was preceded in death by her parents; son, Angel Mata; brother, Jose Gonzalez; and sister, Norma Gonzalez. Survivors include her husband, Craig; son, Pedro Mata of Omaha; daughter, Joana (Jason) Jensen of North Platte; grandson, Carter Jensen of North Platte; brothers, Reynoldo Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Martin Rodriguez, Efrain Rodriquez and Martin C. Rodriguez; sisters, Agustina De La Torre, Silvia Patino and Irene Trevino; nieces, Mary (Jerry) Ross and Mayra Gonzalez; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center and online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.