Cross, Richard Lee

After a long illness, Richard Lee Cross, 71, went to his heavenly home on May 14, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1948, to Leonard C. and Vera M. (Cassell) Cross in North Platte. Richard graduated from North Platte High School in 1966. After graduation he worked for Leonard Cross Construction with his father building houses and later did his own contracting in North Platte. In 1980 he moved his family to Ft. Collins, Colorado where he continued to work in construction and various other jobs. In 1989 he married Jennifer (Shelton) Cross and they eventually moved to Carr, Colorado, where he lived out the rest of his life. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and the mountains. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Trisha (Brady) Clappsaddle of Littleton, Colorado and Pamela Cross of Loveland, Colorado; step children, Todd Shelton of Carr, Colorado, Keara Franklin of Greeley, Colorado, and Christopher (Jess) Shelton of Cedaredge, Colorado; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sister, Eunice (Byron) Fischer of Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carr Community Church, 9433 Gray Ave, Carr, CO 80612. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Carr Community Church, Carr, Colorado. Service will be posted afterward on the Carr Community Church Facebook page.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.