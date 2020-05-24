Linda Marie Curry Linda Marie Curry, 73, passed away May 21, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. She was born June 7, 1946, to William and Shirley (Reed) Bailey in Omaha. Linda grew up and attended school in Omaha and Council Bluffs. She married Daniel Hannan on Feb. 2, 1963, in Omaha. To this union, five children were born, Scott, Jill, Lori, Greg and Danielle. Linda worked as a care provider at Premier Estates. On Feb. 15, 1986, she married James Curry in North Platte. To this union, two children were born, James R. and Karen. She moved to Lincoln in 2009 to be closer to her family. Linda enjoyed collecting and making dolls, sewing and ceramics. She had a very strong personality and had to handle many difficult situations in her life. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Richard "Dick" Scott; sister, Diane Humbert; son, Greg Hannan; two daughters, Jill Burke, and Karen Curry; nephew, Richie Humbert. Survivors include four children, Scott Hannan of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lori (Louis Caudillo) Hannan of Aurora, Colorado, Danielle Barkley of Lincoln, and James Curry of North Platte; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested in Linda's name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. The services will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
