Linda M. Curry Linda M. Curry, 73, of Lincoln, passed away May 21, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.