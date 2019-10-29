Curtis LeRoy Ingels, 84, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
He was born on May 24, 1935, in Palisade to Fred and Lula Iola (Andrew) Ingels.
He married Ida Dugan and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just a day before his passing.
Curtis was a mechanic for 35 years at Greyhound Bus Lines, he also helped run the 8 Ball Pool Hall in North Platte and Ingels Janitorial in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He liked camping, fishing, hunting and grilling. One of his famous sayings was, “Ida, take care of the kids; I don’t want them mad at me.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Paul Gilleland; son, Paul Ingels; and granddaughter, Alyssa Ingels.
Survivors include his wife, Ida of North Platte; daughter, Virginia Ingels (Chuck Rich) of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Terri Ingels of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Amanda, Eric, Rebecca, Tiffany and Curtis; and numerous great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Brent Montgomery officiating. The register book may be signed from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.