Dale Edward Sones, 80, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
He was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Irene and Wes Sones.
Dale graduated from Bettendorf Iowa High School and the University of Iowa. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Coutts on Nov. 21, 1959, in Moline, Illinois, and they had two children: Christine and Neal.
After graduating from the University of Iowa, he enlisted as an army reservist Company B 809th Quartermaster Battalion and received the Ak-Sar-Ben Medal in Omaha as an outstanding soldier while in the service.
He moved to North Platte as a salesman for Swift and Co. and then worked for Nebraska Machinery in the parts department before he opened and operated an International Harvester Farm Equipment dealership in April 1967. He owned this operation for 20 years.
On June 12, 1993, Dale was nominated and received the award called Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska by Gov. Ben Nelson. He then became an investment broker until his death and was currently employed by Great Western Bank. He was also a valet attendant at Great Plains Health.
Dale served on the Nebraskaland Days board for six years and belonged to the North Platte Ambassadors. He served as treasurer for the North Platte Community Playhouse for 11 years and was also a cast member in several productions. He sang in the Mid Plainsmen Barbershop chorus and continued in his later years with the Heartland Singers.
He was currently in the North Platte Rotary Club, named Paul Harris Fellow, treasurer of the Heartland Singers, and was part of the North Platte Symphony and Summer Band at Cody Park. Dale volunteered many hours to the Prairie Arts Center by assisting in the renovation of the “Studio Level” to the third floor of the building.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Neal.
Dale is survived by his wife Betty; daughter, Christine; grandson, Tom; granddaughter, Elle; nephews Cary, Scott (Alissa) and Todd (Gwen).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for the Neal Sones scholarship fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
