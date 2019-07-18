Dale I. Jergensen, 101, passed away July 15, 2019, in North Platte.
Dale was born Oct. 17, 1917, in North Platte to Ole Ludvig Jergensen and Alma Wicklund.
Dale worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and conductor for more than 40 years and served in the Navy as a Merchant Marine radio operator during World War II.
On March 27, 1950, Dale and Mildred R. Swift were united in marriage and had three sons Michael, Steven and Kent.
Dale became a member of the First Baptist Church in 1929. He served as local chairman union representative for the 3rd District Trainman. Dale was a lifelong volunteer, working with Living History, tutoring elementary students, Reading is Fundamental, Master Gardener program and delivering meals on wheels for more than 25 years. Dale’s passions were sharing stories of his life, history and working on the railroad.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and son, Steven.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Cindy) of Curtis and Kent (Kristi) of Lexington; daughter-in-law, Diane (Mike) Wright of Omaha; grandchildren, Kristina (Will) Winchester of North Platte, Daniel (Vanessa) Jergensen and David (Alyssa) Jergensen, all of Durango, Colorado, Charissa (Matt) Nuttleman, Kirsten Jergensen and Corey Jergensen, all of Lincoln, and Caleb (Alexandria) Jergensen of Raymore, Missouri; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Joshua, Rebekah and Abigail Winchester, Ingrid and Lucy Jergensen, Adeline Jergensen, River, Lydia, Jericho, Jubilee and Cherish Nuttleman and Harper Jergensen.
A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
