Dale J. Jessup, 57, of Maxwell, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1962, in Omaha. Dale graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1981. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jessup.
Dale is survived by his wife, Dawn Jessup; children, Dehjin (Derek) Pursley, Dalton (Jessica) Deidel, Jordan Jessup; father, Scott S. (Mary) Jessup; mother, Judy (Bud) Kilnoski; 5 grandchildren; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will direct memorials.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial is at the Branson Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
