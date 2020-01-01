Dana Michelle (Smith) Fletcher, 42, of Orleans, died unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2019, at Harlan County Health System in Alma.
Dana was born Sept. 28, 1977, in Kearney, the youngest of three children born to Douglas and Lois (Wick) Smith. Dana attended Brady Public Schools and later graduated from Brady High School with the class of 1996. She then pursued higher education from Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.
In 1997, she was united in marriage to Terry Boyd Fletcher Jr. in Broken Bow, and to this union three sons were born, Alex, Blake and Elliott. The family made their home in North Platte. The couple later divorced.
Dana worked as a customer service associate at Alma Auto Parts in Alma. She enjoyed camping, racing, late night Jeep rides and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Dana will be remembered for her big heart, sense of humor, work ethic and belting out music lyrics.
Dana was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt, Patty Greuter; uncle, Dave Smith; and three nephews, Conner, Colten and Dawson Gentry.
She leaves to celebrate her life her three sons, Alex Fletcher and Blake Fletcher, both of North Platte, and Elliott Fletcher of Alma; mother, Lois Smith of Kearney; father, Douglas (Carolyn) Smith of Kearney; sister, Robin (Wendall) Cross of Kearney; brother, Brent (Kimie) Smith of Kearney; life partner, Nick Johnson of Alma; nephews and nieces, Justin (Brittany) Loeffelholz of Kearney; McKenzie (Zach) Larsen of Omaha; and Jordan and Brinley Smith of Kearney; great-nephews, Braxton and Landon Loeffelholz; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established, and kindly suggested to the family.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Harlan County Ag. Center in Orleans. Casual attire is requested. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or viewing. The family is honoring her wish for cremation.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home, Alma, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.