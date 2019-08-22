Dannie Lee Mickelson, 75, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Ogallala, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, at the Village at Regional West, Scottsbluff.
Dan was born on March 24, 1944, in Slaton, Texas, to Clarence E. and Rose M. (Gerhard) Mickelson.
He received an early education in Arthur. After graduating from Ogallala High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years. He was with one of the first combat units to be sent to Vietnam. Dan was severely injured and then received the Purple Heart award. After returning to the states he was assigned as a preliminary marksmanship instructor and was later promoted to sergeant.
Dan was honorably discharged in January 1967 and began a career in law enforcement. He served as deputy sheriff and later as sheriff in Thedford. He graduated from the FBI Academy of Investigators and became one of the only two investigators in Nebraska.
He resided in several communities including Arthur, Grand Island, Thedford, Holdrege, Ogallala, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Livingston, Texas.
Dan completed two years of study at Kearney State College by attending night classes. In 1978, he began employment with Union Insurance Company. Three years later, he started High Plains Adjusting Inc., followed by High Plains Printing Inc., and Country Photo, while back grounding calves at his farm southeast of Ogallala. Because of an illness, he retired at the age of 55.
He became a full time RV’er, usually going to Texas in the winter and north in the summer. Dan enjoyed traveling and visited all but 11 states in the lower 48. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, driving race cars and rodeo. He was a member of the Military Order of Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Relina Mae; and one sister.
Dannie is survived by one daughter, Rebel Mickelson, of Macomb, Illinois; one son, Brock (Brie) Mickelson of Scottsbluff; one grandson, Bodie Mickelson of Scottsbluff; three sisters, Sonja Trenary of Arthur, Sherry McCarty of Motley, Minnesota, and Sue Amerine of Henderson, Nevada; and one brother, Dennis Mickelson of Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors in his memory. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial of cremains will follow the service at the Ogallala Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
