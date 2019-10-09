Darla DeAnne Cohagan, 65, of North Platte, died at Great Plains Health as the result of a car accident on Oct. 7, 2019.
Darla was born Sept. 18, 1954, to Darrell Dee and Beverly Darlene (Horn) Stark at El Paso, Texas, and was raised on the family farm north of Loomis. After graduating from Loomis High School, Darla attended Kearney State College for a year then began working in food service. She first worked at Holdrege then at various places in Nebraska including Central City, Gothenburg and North Platte, and in Missouri and Hawaii. Darla was the manager of the North Platte Dairy Queen where she had worked for a number of years and enjoyed what she did.
On Aug. 18, 1979, Darla married Edwin Eugene Cohagan at the Methodist Church in Loomis. They had lived in several places and states before coming to North Platte. Darla and Ed had a son, Ryan, and were married for more than 38 years when he passed away in 2017.
Darla was a kind person who loved taking care of people and would help anyone she could, no matter if she knew them or not. She will be greatly missed and in her passing she has earned her angel wings.
Along with her husband, Ed, Darla was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Beverly Stark; brother-in-law, Robert Glinsmann; and nephew, Tyler Ehlers.
Darla leaves behind her son, Ryan (Mary) Cohagan, and two lovely grandchildren, Tegan and Keiran, all of Omaha; sisters, Darrie (Rick) Streeter, of Holdrege, Dawn Glinsmann, of Bertrand, Della (David) Ehlers, of Smithfield and Dora Stark, of Kearney; brother, Daniel (Lisa) Stark, of Plainview; best friend, Ann James of North Platte; and her dog, Bunny; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy or to the family.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Cremation was chosen. Committal service will be at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, then Darla will be placed in the columbarium. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
