Darrel W. Lloyd, 85, of Hastings, passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Maywood to Keith and Wilma (Sloan) Lloyd. He married Roberta Case in Kearney on Aug. 29, 1954. Darrel graduated from North Platte High School and earned a bachelor´s degree in English at Kearney State College.
Darrel received a Master of Arts degree at the University of Wyoming, and then completed additional graduate work at the University of Arkansas, the University of Wisconsin and at the Humanities Institute in Dublin, Ireland. Darrel had a 36-year career at Hastings College as a professor of English and was chair of the English department for seven years.
Darrel and his wife, Roberta, have traveled extensively all over the world and led study tours overseas, particularly in Ireland and Great Britain. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Roberta F. Lloyd of Hastings; daughter and son-in-law, Jeni and George Howard of Hastings; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Lloyd of Omaha and Richard and Monica Lloyd of Lincoln; grandchildren, Steve and Michelle Howard of Blaine, Minnesota, Ella, Marion and George, Katie and Chris Moran of Brookline, Massachussetts, Matt Lloyd of Hastings, McKenzie, Meggan Lloyd of Pittsburg and Zach Lloyd of Brooklyn, New York.
Memorials may are suggested to the Darrel Lloyd Minority Student Scholarship Fund at Hastings College or First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and private condolences may be shared at lbvfh.com.
Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings, with the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.