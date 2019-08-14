David A. Lawler, 69, of Paxton, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he was battling malignant melanoma cancer.
David was born Dec. 28, 1949, to Donald and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” (Latimer) Lawler.
David attended school at Paxton, where he was active in sports and class events. He then attended the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis. Upon graduation, David returned home to farm and ranch with his father and mother. During this time, he was a member of the Nebraska National Guard.
He was an active member of the Paxton community and church, as a former school board member and president, school bus driver, member of Paxton Optimist Club. He served as an altar boy and later lector for St. Patrick’s Church. He also served on the administrative board for Nebraska Educational Service Unit for the past several years and most recently was the president of the board.
Hobbies included hunting, teaching hunters’ education and gun safety, and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Lawler.
He is survived by his son, Kurt Lawler of Omaha; brother, Jerome and sister-in-law Laura of Eaton, Colorado, and his aunt, Doris Peters of North Platte.
A memorial has been established in David’s memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com, where the funeral will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Paxton, with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Cemetery in North Platte.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. A rosary will be at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Paxton.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
