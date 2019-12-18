David Hinde, 68, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2019, at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.
David was born to Robert and Barbara Hinde in Salina, Kansas, on May 30, 1951. Dave grew up in North Platte and graduated in 1970 from St. Patrick High School, where he participated in football and wrestling. He went on to get an associate degree in computer science. Dave then moved to Sioux Falls to work in the finance industry, where he continued to work in a variety of positions.
In 1979, Dave met Deborah Miller, and they married in 1980. They would go on to have two children, Angela and Christopher. Dave and Deb supported Angie and Chris throughout their academic and athletic endeavors, attending and coaching a multitude of events.
Dave was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and a strong supporter of Sioux Falls Lutheran School. Dave enjoyed golfing and church league softball, as well as playing cards at Active Generations. Dave also enjoyed watching a variety of sports from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sioux Falls Washington High School and Augustana University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara (Drost) Hinde.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deb of Sioux Falls; daughter, Angie (Adam) Kleinsorge of Oro Valley, Arizona; son, Chris Hinde of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Chayden and Mackenzie Kleinsorge; brothers, Mike (Jean) Hinde, Tim (Marcia) Hinde, and Pat (Bunny) Hinde, all of North Platte, and Steve Bradley of Neosho, Missouri; sisters, Mary (Shawn) Harrison of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Diane Hinde of North Platte.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation, with family present to greet friends, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory Lower Level, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Please park on the north side of the funeral home.
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.