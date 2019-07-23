Hastings resident David Langenberg, 58, passed away June 27, 2019, at his home.
David Wayne Langenberg was born April 12, 1961, in Lexington to LaVern and Shirley (Meyer) Langenberg. He was confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield. David was a proud Bertrand Viking, graduating from Bertrand High School, Class of ’79. He was Class D State Champion wrestler at 105 lbs with a record of 29-0 his senior year. He attended Central Community College following high school, majoring in welding. He was an irrigation welder for Hastings Irrigation for 16 years — 1979 to 1996. He was then a journeyman plumber and pipefitter for Snell Services from 1996 to 2015.
David married Mary Gydesen (Gruber), of Elwood, and had daughter, Sarah Lynne. He later remarried, Lana Langenberg (Myers) of Hastings, and had two children, Christopher Wayne and Breanna Kay.
David’s motorcycle friends will miss gathering in his driveway before heading out on rides. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast who attended the Sturgis rallies and was a proud member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He had a very special bond with his mother, who at 79 years old, still went to Sturgis with him! David was a longtime resident of Hastings since 1979, where his neighbors were also like his family. He could be remembered walking with his grandkids — Holly, Cash, and Bella — around the block and stopping to help his neighbors out. David could also be found watching the Western channel, which he had on all the time! He also loved listening to music, working on projects and helping others.
Breanna’s favorite memory is when “I was in elementary school Dad would pick me up on early-out Fridays on his motorcycle. I always thought he was super cool! We would ride on the Harley to the Alda truck stop to get pie and ice cream!” Chris recalls, “Dad taught us how to be a good worker ... to go to work every day and do whatever you are asked to do, to the best of your ability.” Sarah will always remember her dad saying, “Too tough for some but just right for me.”
David was preceded in death by his father, LaVern Langenberg; paternal grandparents, Chester and Amanda Langenberg; and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Anna Meyer.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley; brothers, Brian (Beth) Langenberg and Tim (Deb) Langenberg, all of Bertrand; and David’s children: daughter, Sarah Kort (grandchildren, Holly and Cash); son, Chris Langenberg, and daughter, Breanna Partridge (grandchild Bella), all of Hastings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Private condolences may be shared with the family at lbvfh.com.
Family and friends are encouraged to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Highland Cemetery, Bertrand, with the Rev. Darrel Wissmann. A celebration of life and reception will follow at the Bertrand Community Center. David’s biker friends will be accompanying his ashes for his “Last Ride” to his final resting place. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
