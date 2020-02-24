George O. Davis, 88 George O. Davis, 88, formerly of Cave Springs, Arkansas, died Feb. 10, 2020, at Maples-Har-Bar Meadows in Springdale, Arkansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Friday, Feb. 28, preceded by a Rosary at 10 a.m. MT, All Saints Catholic Church, Hyannis, with Rev. Stephen Deaver, Rev. Vijumon Choorackal and Deacon Michael Davis officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow at the Ashby Cemetery in Ashby. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
