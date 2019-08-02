Lieberth, Larry A., 62, of Maywood and North Platte, died July 31, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 10 a.m, Monday, Aug. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
