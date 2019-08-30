Toberer, Kenneth C., 85, of Eustis, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Elwood Care Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will follow at Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
