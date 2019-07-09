Biss, James Kevin, 60, of North Platte, died July 6, 2019, in Omaha of cancer. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Borowski, Justin, 31, of Grant, died July 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grant, with Father Thomas Bush as celebrant. Burial will be at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Rosary will be at at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Juel, Elizabeth “Betty” C., 85, of Lexington, died July 5, 2019, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Lexington Christian Church with Pastor James Morton officiating. Burial will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Michael Juel to be designated later. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kruse, Maxine, 96, of Hershey, died July 8, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
