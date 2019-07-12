Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Graveside gathering and inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch will follow at the Wilma Buckley Hall, located on the south side of East Lawn Apartments. The memorial book may be signed at the graveside. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Estermann, Joseph D., 94, of Wellfleet died July 11, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Harwager, Marilyn E., 83, of Arnold, died July 8, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Care Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Arnold Cemetery with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to the Callaway Good Life Center. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusty,” 83, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch will be prior to the service at 11:30 a.m. at the V.F.W. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
