Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.