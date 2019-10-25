Galaviz, Manuel “Manny,” 80, of Cozad, died Oct. 23, 2019. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathan Rhea officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial at Ogallala Cemetery will be at a later date. There will be no book signing. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
