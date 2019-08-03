Brinkman, LaVere A. (Harvey), 91, of Lexington, died Aug. 2, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Harvey, Monica, 71, of Stapleton, died Aug. 2, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.