Ireland, Somers, Jr., 60, of North Platte, died Aug. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Pedersen, JoAnn, 70, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.