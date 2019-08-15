Dillsaver, Charles, 70, of Lexington, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Fisher, Jerry R., 68, of Stanfield, Oregon, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 12, 2019, in Stanfield. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Garfield Table Cemetery, north of North Platte. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. tonoon Monday, Aug. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Ireland, Somers, Jr., 60, of North Platte, died Aug. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55, of North Platte, died Aug. 13, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Larsen, James S., 88, of Lexington, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Pedersen, JoAnn, 70, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Sims, Kristi K., 59, of Lexington, died unexpectedly Aug. 13, 2019, at her home. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later date at the Overton Cemetery. A memorial has been established for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
