Gaskill, Dorothy Ann, 82, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 7, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m. with the family present Saturday, Aug. 10, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Melchert, Matthew V., 59, of Ogallala, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 7, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
