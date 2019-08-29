Hultquist, Arletta J., 86, of Cozad, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Aug. 26, 2019, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab, Cozad. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roundy, Theron Eugene, 74, of Nampa, Idaho, died Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11288 Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Online condolences may be shared at zeyerfuneralchapel.com. Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, is in charge of arrangements.
Ropers-Keith, Shanquail Jean, 32, of Chappell, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 26, at the Garden County Hospital, Oshkosh. Cremation was chosen. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.