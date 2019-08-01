Bradley, Maxine Elaine, 94, of Brewster, died July 29, 2019, at Mary Lanning Hospital, Hastings. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brewster Community Center Gym, with Pastor Thad Flitter officiating. Burial will be at the Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Memorials are suggested to the Brewster Community Center or Brewster Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Landreth, Edna Pauline (Jacobsen), 97, died July 28, 2019, at Brookestone View Nursing Home, Broken Bow. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Kathy Salts, parish ministry associate, officiating. Online condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Young, Helen M., 97, of Lexington, died July 29, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, Lexington, with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Burial will be prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Lexington Public Library towards books on tape for the blind. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
