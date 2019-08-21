Dillsaver, Charles, 70, of Lexington, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
German, Toni, 92, formerly of Cozad, died Aug. 19, 2019, in Lincoln. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad, with Pastor Jerry Weller officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, prior to the service at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roe, Stacey Lynn, 47, of Lincoln, formerly of Gothenburg, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Lincoln. A Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. A memorial has been established. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
