Dillsaver, Charles, 70, of Lexington, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Holmes, Annabelle, 89, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Gothenburg Health. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Ireland, Somers, Jr., 60, of North Platte, died Aug. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55, of North Platte, died Aug. 13, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Pedersen, JoAnn, 70, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Penner, Joyce A., 74, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
