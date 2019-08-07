Howard, Randy William, 52, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Crossing Fellowship, Gothenburg, with Eric Most officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials may be directed to the Rachel Howard College Fund. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Love, Winnona Rae (Barnes), 79, of Lexington, died July 31, 2019, at Lexington Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with Minister Kathy Salts officiating. The register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. A memorial has been established. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Louise Johanna, 84, of Ogallala, died Aug. 3, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital, Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ogallala with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Burial will be in the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Luke’s Catholic Church in Louise’s memory. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.