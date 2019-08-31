Brownfield, Beverly A., 92, of Cozad died Aug. 30, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, 2300 O Ave., Cozad. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hummel, Kenneth C., 79, of Cozad, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Central City Care Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Harvey Pierce officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Sellers, Bruce L., 63, of Maywood, died Aug. 30, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and prior to services Tuesday, both days at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maywood Ambulance or Maywood Community Hall. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wegener, Rita V., 82, of Lexington died Aug. 30, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center, Grand Island. Arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Urban, Lanna L. Devine, 54, of Cozad, died Aug. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Arrangements are pending with Berryman Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.