Brinkman, LaVere A. (Harvey), 91, of Lexington, died Aug. 2, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonczynski, Leonard F., 85, of Lexington, died Aug. 3, 2019, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner and Pastor Bill Ohlmann officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Lexington Community Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Dowdy, Koleen K., 65, of Ogallala, died July 29, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the First United Methodist Church, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Cremation was chosen. Interment of the cremains will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at Brule Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Goodall City Library Foundation in Ogallala, 203 West A St., Ogallala, NE 69153. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Moritz, Janice Colleen, 76, of Omaha, died Aug. 2, 2019. Services were Monday, Aug. 5, at Roeder Mortuary, Omaha. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 4, at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reception to follow after the service at Grand Generation Center, 407 E. Sixth St. Memorials are suggested to Radio Talking Book Network 7101 at Newport Ave. No. 205, Omaha, NE 68152. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Louise, 84, of Ogallala, died Aug. 3, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital, Omaha. Arrangements are pending at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
