Stallbaumer, Kenneth, 81, of Oconto, died Aug. 9, 2019, at his home near Oconto. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oconto, with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oconto. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.