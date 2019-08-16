Dillsaver, Charles, 70, of Lexington, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73, of Peoria, Arizona, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, Surprise, Arizona. Services will be at at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Gothenburg Cemetery, next to his wife Cynthia’s family. Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Valley, 14066 W. Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85379. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Ireland, Somers, Jr., 60, of North Platte, died Aug. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away suddenly Aug. 12, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri. A family celebration of life will be at 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsoftheozarks.com. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55, of North Platte, died Aug. 13, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Larsen, James S., 88, of Lexington, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Pastor Michael Boling officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Military Museum or the Dawson County Historical Society, both in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91, of Broken Bow, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Brookestone View, Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Prairie Pioneer Center. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Pedersen, JoAnn, 70, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Stacy, Ronda K., 74, of North Platte, died Aug. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
