Brinkman, LaVere A. (Harvey), 91, of Lexington, died Aug. 2, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Donner, Jerry, 75, of North Platte, died Aug. 3, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, with Ned Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Hyannis Volunteer Fire Department or the North Platte Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
