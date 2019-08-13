Dale, Claudia “Jean,” 82, of North Platte, died Aug. 12, 2019, at the Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fisher, Steve A., 60, of Ashland, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital, Omaha. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends during the visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Pedersen, JoAnn, 70, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Schnase, Sally L., 78, of Maywood, died Dec. 2, 2018, in North Platte. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the United Methodist Church, Maywood, with Pastor Charles Nyamakope officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hillcrest Nursing Home, Maywood Methodist Church or the Maywood Community Hall. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Stallbaumer, Kenneth, 80, of Oconto, died Aug. 9, 2019, at his home near Oconto. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oconto, with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oconto. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
