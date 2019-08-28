Brestel, Darla, 77, of Ogallala, died Aug. 26, 2019, at the Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Grace Point Church, Ogallala, with Pastor Curtis Tschetter officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com, where the services will be streamed live for those unable to attend. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Christiansen, Marian I., 91, of North Platte, died Aug. 27, 2019, at Linden Court. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Geisert, Gerald L., 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Ogallala, died Aug. 27, 2019, in Lincoln. Services will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. MT at Ogallala Cemetery with Pastor Ben Workentine officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. MT Friday, Aug. 30, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Memorials have been suggested to Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.
Wright, Velma P., 90, of North Platte, died Aug. 27, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
