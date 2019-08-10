Carlson, Velma J., 87, of North Platte, died Aug. 8, 2019, at North Platte. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Private family visitation only. Online condolences may be shared atcarpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
