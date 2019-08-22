Bice, Roberta N. “Bert,” 83, of Lexington, died Aug. 20, 2019 at her home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wiseman, Bernard, 82, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Ogallala, died Aug. 20, 2019, at the Tiffin House, Georgetown. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Rev. Herb Epp officiating. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery with military honors by the Keith County Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Back to the Bible Radio Broadcast in Lincoln, Nebraska: P.O. Box 82808, Lincoln, Nebraska 68501. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
