Fred, Iris Dee, 87, died Aug. 25, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Berean Bible Church, Broken Bow, with Pastors Larry DeMoss and Tyce Jensen officiating. Burial will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Berean Bible Church and one hour prior to the Friday service. A memorial service will be at a later date at the Upper Room Church in West Lafayette, Indiana, by Grace Church with Pastor Tom Biang officiating. Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow Berean Bible Church or Grace Church, Box 2293, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Stumpf, Donald Dean, 88, of North Platte, died Aug. 25, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Arrangements are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
