Hanna, Dalene, 66, of Purdum, died Aug. 6, 2019, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the United Church of Christ, Purdum, with Pastor Diana Jahn officiating. Burial will be at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to the Purdum United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Melchert, Matthew V., 59, of Ogallala, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 7, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Trenton Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wunder, Evan Conrad, 21, died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.