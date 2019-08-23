Muhlenkamp, Antone “Tony” L., 83, of North Platte, died Aug. 21, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Myer, Kenneth, 88, died Aug. 21, 2019, at the Good Life Center, Callaway. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the United Methodist Church, Arnold, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at Arnold Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Arnold Community Center. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Arnold Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the Callaway Good Life Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Arnold, is in charge of arrangements.
